Sheriff’s Office to be in Melrose Taking Gun Permit Applications

MELROSE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be in Melrose Friday taking applications for gun purchase permit and permit to carry applications.

Sheriff's deputies will be at the Melrose Police Department from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Applications can be found on the county's website.

You must present an ID with a valid address, pay by check or by cash in the exact amount, and do not sign and date the application prior to arrival.

For permit to carry applications, you need to show a certificate of completion from a certified instructor and it must be less than one-year-old.

The sheriff's office will again be in Melrose accepting applications on December 4th and December 18th.