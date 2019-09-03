Sheriff’s Office Looking for Participants in Explorer Program

ST. CLOUD -- Area youth who might be interested in a career in community service can learn more about the Stearns County Sheriff's Office's Explorer's Program.

Deputy Eric Schultz says it is open to boys and girls ages 15 up to 21.

The purpose is to try and figure out if they are possibly interested in law enforcement or the community service field. Also, it's a place to give kids a chance to meet other kids.

Schultz says the kids in the program learn a lot about what it takes to be in law enforcement, and then they get to apply that knowledge out in the field.

Once they are done with all the requirements then at that point they can start working some community events, traffic control at parades, security at events at some walks, and ride along with deputies.

Schultz says participants also put their skills to the test at several competitions across the state against other agencies who participate in the Explorer Program.

Schultz says they've had several kids stay with through program for a few years. The group meets every Sunday night at the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The Explorer's Program has been existence since 1976.

An informational meeting about the program is coming up on Sunday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are requested to RSVP to Deputy Schultz by emailing eric.schutlz@co.stearns.mn.us.