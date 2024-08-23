Sheriff’s Office Lifts No-Wake Restriction on Area Lake

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's office is asking boaters to be good neighbors and pay attention to high water levels on area lakes as they rescind the No-Wake emergency on North Browns Lake.

The sheriff's office issued the temporary No Wake Emergency on North Browns Lake on August 15th.

An inspection of the lake on Friday indicated that while the water levels remain high, the water has receded enough to lift the No Wake declaration.

The sheriff's office is asking all boaters to minimize the impacts their wakes have on shorelines and equipment in the water.

