Sheriff: Truck Pulled From Pond Following Crash

AVON -- One man was hurt and had to be pulled from his submerged truck following a hit-and-run crash in Avon Township Friday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at County Road 154 and 185th Avenue. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a car was going east on County Road 154 when it was sideswiped by a truck pulling out of a parking lot onto 185th Avenue.

The sheriff's office says the truck continued north on 185th Avenue and was found a short time later about four feet deep in a pond near the intersection of 185th and St. Anna Drive.

The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Harold Blonigen of Aldrich, was removed from his vehicle by the Avon Fire Department and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Steven Sand of Avon, was not hurt.

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.