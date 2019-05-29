Sheriff: Over 30 Mailboxes Smashed Near Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY -- More than 30 mailboxes were vandalized Monday night in southern Stearns County.

The Sheriff's Office says they have taken a number of reports of damaged mailboxes in Luxemburg and Eden Lake Townships in the Eden Valley area.

Photo courtesy of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

While deputies were responding to the reports, they found even more damaged mailboxes that had not been reported yet.

Residents reported a truck with loud exhaust in the area at the time.

Photo courtesy of the Stearns County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office. Also, if your mailbox was recently damaged, you should report it.