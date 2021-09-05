Sheriff Looking for 4 Kids Traveling With Parents

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking for four children who may be in danger from their father.

They are looking for Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children; Landon and Carter, 8, Briella, 3. and Delilah, 2.

They are believed to be together and traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, white with a black top and displaying Minnesota license BWD 364.

There is a Domestic Assault No Contact Order in place restricting Mr. Herrington from being around his wife or children. There is a concern for the children's welfare due to this and other conditions they may be in.

If you see the Herrington's, their vehicle or have information on their whereabouts please contact our office 320-251-4240 or 911.

