Sheriff: Dynamite Found in Litchfield Area Garage

LITCHFIELD -- Some dynamite was found and disposed of at a home in Meeker County. The Sheriff's Office says they were called to the home along Highway 12 north of Litchfield at 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The home belongs to 74-year-old Diane Revering. The house was unoccupied and was being prepared to be sold. While cleaning the garage a PVC tube was found with what was believed to be an explosive inside.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in and confirmed the tube contained 11 sticks of dynamite.

It is believed the dynamite belonged to Revering's deceased husband and it was not known by the family how long it had been in the garage.