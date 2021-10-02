Sheriff: Body Found Along Rural Stearns County Road

LUXEMBURG TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found along the side of a rural road.

On Friday at about 5:20 p.m. the dispatch got a call about a person found lying on 150th Street in Luxemburg Township. The caller who was just passing by said the person appeared to have died.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department responded to the scene.

An adult man was found dead in a field approach with a vehicle parked nearby. The scene was processed and the body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing and pending autopsy findings and formal identification of the deceased.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office believes this to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

