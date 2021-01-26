Sheriff Asking for Help Locating Missing St. Cloud Teen

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Alexus Rayne Norberg left her home in St. Cloud on Tuesday (1/19) of last week without her parent's permission. Her parent has not heard from her since she left.

Norberg is 5'3", 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white jeans, black shoes, and carrying a pink backpack.

If you know more about where she is you are asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office or your own local lawn enforcement agency.

