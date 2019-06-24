Sheriff: 9-Year-Old Girl Seriously Hurt in ATV Crash

FREEPORT -- A Freeport girl is seriously hurt after being thrown from an ATV over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 29494 440th Street in Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 11-year-old Ava Smith, of Melrose, was driving an ATV owned by Nicholas and Gwen Shaw of Freeport.

The girl lost control on a curve, causing the ATV to roll and landing on the driver's side. Her passenger, 9-year-old Eve Shaw, was thrown from the ATV landing on the ground. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Shaw was taken to Melrose Hospital and then airlifted to an unknown hospital in the Twin Cities.

Smith, who was wearing her seat belt, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It's believed speed was a factor in the crash.