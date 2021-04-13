Sheriff: 26-Year-Old Man Died At Party Near Cold Spring

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Local law enforcement officials are investigating a death in Wakefield Township over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday the Cold Spring police department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office were called to a medical emergency at the Rock N River Event Center.

The initial calls indicated a man was unconscious and not breathing. Officers found 26-year-old Saul Cano of Rockville inside the event center. They immediately began life-saving efforts including the use of an AED, however, their efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

There was a large crowd at the event center for a birthday party. Deputies learned that there was an altercation earlier between Cano and another man. Witnesses indicated some pushing and that Cano had fallen to the floor. It was about 20 to 40 minutes later that Cano had become unresponsive.

Based on the initial investigation the other man involved in the altercation was taken into custody. Cano's body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy, which showed no evidence of any traumatic injury. The man who was arrested was released on Monday and was not charged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

