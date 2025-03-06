Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Suffer Layoffs

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area face federal job layoffs.

Both nonprofits have lost staff due to the cuts imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Twenty Park Service employees at the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area reportedly lost their jobs in the first sweep of firings. Over 2.6 million dollars has been frozen for employee pay and environmental stewardship programs.

The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge has lost a biologist and a park ranger; more losses are coming soon.

Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a new resource for federal employees who have recently lost their jobs or are facing employment uncertainty.

Minnesota’s tight labor market continues to be a challenge for businesses looking to hire in Minnesota, with less than one person unemployed for every job opening available.

There are around 18,000 federal employees in Minnesota. President Trump’s planned federal cuts include the potential elimination of 80,000 jobs from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota’s federal workers can visit the Minnesota Careers Website to learn about available resources.

READ RELATED ARTICLES