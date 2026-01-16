Three-car Crash On Highway 169 Leaves One Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 5:35 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.  All three vehicles were northbound on the highway when they collided.

Thirty-seven-year-old Raeann Carpentier of Stanchfield, Minnesota, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Sixty-one-year-old Scott Moller of Princeton was not hurt.  Forty-one-year-old Matthew Breth of Princeton was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Zimmerman Fire, and North Ambulance.

