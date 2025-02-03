Sherburne County Crash Injures Two Drivers Monday Morning

BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicles collided in Becker Monday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 10 at around 8:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 32-year-old Christopher Caron of Big Lake was westbound on Highway 10 while a Toyota Highlander driven by 50-year-old Heather Vinje of Maple Grove was eastbound.

The patrol says the vehicles then collided.

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards