Sherburne County Crash Injures Four-Year-Old Girl

LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Snow and ice-covered roads may be a factor in a crash that injured a four-year-old girl near Zimmerman.

The incident happened on Highway 169 in Livonia Township at around 7:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 34-year-old Keli Hjelm was southbound on Highway 169 when he lost control and crashed.

Hjelm and a seven-year-old girl were not hurt, but the four-year-old passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

