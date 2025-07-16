Minnesotans love to spend our summers outside and that includes dining outside near the water. Kathryn Sutton from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She has the following suggestions.

From petite country ponds to the sea-like majesty of Lake Superior, the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" has aquatic splendor to spare. There's plenty of good food served on these shores, too. Here is a host of essential lakeside eateries, from classic supper clubs to contemporary seafood restaurants.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

6Smith - Wayzata

6Smith in downtown Wayzata offers fine-dining lakeside with fresh seafood, steaks, lobster rolls, and delicious sides and small plates. It’s been voted one of the best restaurants on Lake Minnetonka and reservations are encouraged.

Birch's on the Lake - Long Lake

Birch's is a unique combination of a supper club and brewhouse. Upstairs you will find supper club favorites like chops, steaks, fish and more with a large bar, cozy fireplace and picturesque views of Long Lake. Head downstairs for a lively brewhouse with community tables and an equally delicious menu of burgers, salads, barbecue and small plates. The large deck provides the best view of the water with charming cafe lights and a roaring campfire. If you like craft beer, peruse the ever-changing list of brews including the popular coffee chocolate golden ale or a rotating shandy.

Bread & Pickle - Minneapolis

This seasonal spot at Lake Harriet features summer favorites like bratwursts, hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and some of the best cheese curds in town. They strive to offer local and sustainably grown or harvested ingredients in a zero-waste environment. It's a great spot to stop for a bite while you walk, bike, and enjoy the lakes in Minneapolis.

Charlie's on Prior - Prior Lake

This neighborhood spot has a prime location on the marina and shores of Prior Lake. You can dine in their upper dining room with vast views of the lake or enjoy their popular patio and waterfront bar. Their lower patio is leashed dog-friendly, so pack your pup for a day around the lake. The wide menu offers appetizers, salads, tacos, sandwiches, burgers, chops, seafood, pizzas, and pastas.

Lola’s Lakehouse - Waconia

Located on Lake Waconia, Lola’s Lakehouse is inspired by the look and feel of a New England boat house. Featuring nautical charm, this spot serves up seafood dishes and traditional American fare like flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, and more.

Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge - Spring Park

Less a restaurant than a full-fledged, full-bore lakeside party, this sprawling multi-venue Lake Minnetonka-adjacent supper club and sports bar booms in the warmer months. Lord Fletcher's more than 100 boat slips mean that it's equally accessible by land or by water, making the Spring Park eatery's steaks, walleye sandwiches and lobster rolls accessible to all.

Maynard's - Excelsior

Maynard's has been serving hungry and thirsty patrons on the Lake Minnetonka shore since 1998. The large lakeside patio can seat up to 500 guests and features a roaring stone fireplace for cooler nights. Dine on the Mr. Jimmy burger named after Excelsior's former ambassador, Jimmy Hutmaker, or spice it up with the firecracker shrimp tacos. Snack on walleye fingers, Szechwan spicy green beans or waffle fries. Cool off with a refreshing mojito, Moscow Mule or sip a brew from the hometown brewery, Excelsior Brewing Co.

Nordic Harbor - Center City

This Scandinavian-inspired spot overlooking South Center Lake and North Center Lake offers beautiful panoramic views from its rooftop glass bar. In warmer months, it's an open, windowless experience, and in cooler months, it's heated for the perfect cozy night. Dine on burnt-end brisket, gelato, crafted drinks, and more.

Sea Salt Eatery - Minneapolis

Sea Salt sits a few hundred feet from the famous falls at Minnehaha Park and boasts shrimp and oyster po'boys, local brews, live music and first-rate ice cream via Sebastian Joe's. If the day is a particularly fine one and you arrive during prime time, you may be greeted by a line that wraps around the building Grab a beer and be patient; it moves quickly, and the food is worth the wait. Bonus: They are opening a sandwich shop next door this summer.

NORTHEAST MINNESOTA

Angry Trout Cafe - Grand Marais

One of the state's best-regarded farm-to-table (and lake-to-table) dining spots is the humble but ambitious Angry Trout Cafe in Grand Marais, where dishes like Lake Superior whitefish and grilled bison tenderloin share the menu with accessible fare such as fish and chips and maple-grilled chicken breast. The restaurant's relationship with the next door Dockside Fish Market means that much of its seafood is literally straight-off-the-dock fresh.

Canal Park Brewing - Duluth

This popular brewpub is primely positioned on the shore of Lake Superior in Duluth's popular Canal Park. The large patio is a hot spot for thirsty and hungry travelers, so get there early to nab a table. For a small bite, try the crispy brussels sprouts or brewmasters poutine. If you're looking for something sweet, their extensive dessert menu features a Swedish cream with silky vanilla bean custard topped with lingonberry sauce or get a scoop of local Love Creamery ice cream.

New Scenic Cafe - Duluth

With stellar views of Lake Superior, this gem celebrates Minnesota’s Nordic heritage and local farms and produce. To start, enjoy a smörgåsbord with pickled herring, smoked salmon, pickled beets, and more or a Nordic plate starter with shrimp, beet gravlax, pickled beets. For dinner, try the grilled pheasant breast or crunchy fish. The menu changes seasonally but you can't go wrong with this spot.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Bar Harbor Supper Club - Lake Shore

Get an elevated supper club experience at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake. Find steaks, chops, pasta, seafood, and more. They have an extensive cocktail list, including four varities of old fashioneds. A popular spot in the summertime, reservations are encouraged.

Ernie’s on Gull - East Gull Lake

With arguably one of the closest patios to the water in the state, Ernie’s on Gull is the place to be in the summer. Located on Gull Lake in the popular Brainerd Lakes Area, Ernie’s serves up pub favorites like cheese curds, chicken wings, soft pretzels, steak bites, and more. For a taste of Minnesota, try the pan fried, walleye sandwich, and walleye tacos or the funky Swedish goat burger topped with lingonberries, goat, cheese, and bacon. Bonus for parents: they have a playground set surrounded by sand to keep the kiddos busy.

Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant - Crosslake

Located on the Whitefish Chain in Crosslake, Moonlite Bay has become a Brainerd Lakes icon. Surrounded by 70 boat slips and multiple snowmobile trails, it’s a busy spot no matter what time of year. Find bar classics like chicken drummies, pickle chips, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, and more. Don’t miss their popular events including their Ice Tee Open, Classic Boat Show, Cardboard Boat Races, and more.

Zorbaz - Various Locations

Zorbaz on the Lake has taken its pizzaz, nachoz, wingz and burritoz formula for success to 11 locations, including Detroit Lakez, Big Zandy, Park Rapidz, Green Lake in Zpicer and Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapidz (all Z's courtesy of Zorbaz in-house style guide). An extensive craft beer list, live music, late-night menus, and an all-purpose wacky sense of fun make this a Mexican-pizza chain with heart and soul — plus plum waterside real estate. A handful of locations offer free docks for hungry folks on the lake.

NORTHWEST MINNESOTA

Spanky's Stone Hearth - Frazee

From the moment you walk into Spanky's Stone Hearth, you'll get cozy "up north" vibes thanks to the large stone fireplace and woodwork. Take advantage of the warm weather on the deck with views of Rose Lake or request a table by the window inside. Signature #OnlyinMN dishes include the State Fair meatballs, pork chops from nearby Battle Lake and pan-fried walleye. They're complemented with fresh produce and herbs from the restaurant's large garden. Adventurous diners can order the "Trust Me" special, where the chefs surprise you with a meal. Past specials have included swordfish, salmon, halibut and short ribs.

Long Bridge - Detroit Lakes

This summer favorite on Detroit Lake is a popular spot for live music, pub favorites, and offers a tropical twist in its dishes, drinks, and decor. Enjoy chicken wings, fresh salads, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and more.

502 Restaurant - Walker

On the shores of Leech Lake inside the popular Chase on the Lake resort, 502 Restaurant offers Minnesota walleye and other seafood, burgers, pastas, steaks, and more. With their open kitchen, you can see and smell the dishes as they are being prepared by the talented team of chefs.

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA

Boat House - Winona

Light, approachable New American fare (everything from tacos to panko-crusted catfish) make dining at the Mississippi River-overlooking Boat House a relaxing breeze — and don't miss brunch, either.

Kelly’s Lake House - Lake City

Another stellar spot for eagle spotting, Kelly’s Lake House on Lake Pepin offers broasted chicken, house made pizzas, burgers, steaks, salads, and more. They offer more than 80 rotating draft beers, with at least 30 Minnesota-made brews at any given time. They grind their own burger, make their own sausages, and smoke their own brisket, ribs, and more.

Reads Landing Brewing Company - Reads Landing

With elevated and unobstructed views of the Mississippi River, Reads Landing offers unmatched views of the rivers to see boaters and eagles. The menu features salads, flatbreads, burgers, and more, as well as their top-notch house brewed beers. They also offer other craft beer, wine, and a full bar.

Slippery's - Wabasha

Known for the popular film, “Grumpy Old Men” and “Grumpier Old Men”, Slippery’s in Wabasha has double-decker views of Lake Pepin. Find tavern classics like burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, and baskets with chicken tenders, pork ribs, or shrimp. Snack on cheese curd cubes, deep-fried portabella mushrooms, or their famous Slippery burger with caramelized onions and Velveeta cheese.

The Marina Lodge - Fairmont

Located on the shores of Lake Sisseton, The Marina Lodge serves up pub-style specialties inspired by the water. Be sure to split an order of their dill pickle cheese curds. Grab a spot on their expansive outdoor patio or elevated deck for stellar lake views or catch their weekly live music. Make it a getaway and stay at the attached Marina Lodge Resort. Nearby, the log cabin-style Channel Inn is located between Hall and Budd Lake and offers a large outdoor patio.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kathryn Sutton, click below.