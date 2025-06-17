Shakopee Couple Injured in Sherburne County Crash Tuesday

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- An elderly couple from Shakopee was hurt when their SUV collided with a semi tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 169 in Zimmerman at around 11:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 60-year-old Bradley Houdek of Oak Park was southbound on Highway 169 when an SUV driven by 83-year-old Rosemary Peterson was entering Highway 169 from Main Street.

The patrol says the vehicles collided, sending Peterson and her passenger, 84-year-old Dallas Peterson, to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Houdek, was not hurt.

LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These '90s Red Carpet Photos Are the Ultimate Throwback Check out 70 photos from '90s red carpets, where stars like Stallone, Robin Williams, and the 'Friends' cast looked way more gritty than glitzy. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz