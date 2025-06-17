Shakopee Couple Injured in Sherburne County Crash Tuesday
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- An elderly couple from Shakopee was hurt when their SUV collided with a semi tractor-trailer this Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Highway 169 in Zimmerman at around 11:45 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 60-year-old Bradley Houdek of Oak Park was southbound on Highway 169 when an SUV driven by 83-year-old Rosemary Peterson was entering Highway 169 from Main Street.
The patrol says the vehicles collided, sending Peterson and her passenger, 84-year-old Dallas Peterson, to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, Houdek, was not hurt.
