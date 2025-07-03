Minnesota State Trooper Dies in South Dakota Lake Accident

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is mourning the death of one of its troopers.

Trooper Mollie McClure died in an off-duty drowning accident on Waubay Lake in South Dakota on Sunday.

McClure joined the St. Cloud district of the State Patrol in October 2021.

The patrol says she quickly earned a reputation as a respected trooper, mentor, and friend. She was active in training cadets, serving as a peer counselor, and participating in a workgroup focused on increasing the number of female troopers.

McClure was an active presence at recruiting events where her ability to connect with people proved valuable to the agency.

In 2023, a video of her rescuing a baby deer from a roadside fence went viral on YouTube.

No foul play is suspected in Trooper McClure's death.

