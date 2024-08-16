Sherburne County Closes Cold Case of Baby Found in Box

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A cold case involving a newborn baby found in a box in Sherburne County has been closed without filing charges in the case.

The baby was found dead alongside a roadway in Santiago Township on April 23rd, 1989. Authorities were unable to determine the baby's identity at the time.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office revisited the case in 2023 with the help of the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Through new techniques, investigators were able to match the baby's DNA to the mother who is now 56-years-old.

The sheriff's office says the woman admitted to concealing the pregnancy and the birth from her family and said the baby was stillborn. The woman said she panicked and didn't know how to handle the situation.

The original autopsy and more recent investigation could not determine whether the baby was born alive, but two pathologists believe the infant was likely stillborn.

Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Haney issued a statement saying "While the disposal of the child's body was not in accord with the law, the statute of limitations has run and thereby forecloses any charges".

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: 10 Wacky Packages Cards From the '70s That You Won't Believe Existed Wacky Packages were beloved by '70s kids, but revisiting some of the more surprising cards might just leave you amazed that they ever existed. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz