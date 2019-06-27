Sherburne Co. Jail Inmate Hospitalized, Staffers Examined

ELK RIVER -- An inmate at the Sherburne County Jail was brought to the hospital, and several staffers were also checked out, after an incident on Wednesday.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the inmate was brought to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a medical emergency.

Four jail medical personnel, who are contracted clinical staff, were also taken to the hospital after at least one reported tingling in their fingers, raising a concern about a possible exposure of opioids. Jail correctional officers were given the option to been seen by medical professionals, and seven were taken to area hospitals. All staffers checked out fine and were released.

The inmate remains hospitalized. The initial screening indicates the inmate was not under the influence of any illegal substances. A search of the inmate's cell did not reveal anything suspicious, and the inmate was in the cell by himself.

Sheriff Brott says no other information is expected to be released on the incident.