Shellie R. Trimble, 41, St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball

May 28, 1981 - September 6, 2022

A celebration of life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Shellie R. Trimble, 41, of St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball, who passed away surrounded by family, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Shellie Renee Trimble was born on May 28, 1981 in St. Cloud to Gary and Peggy (Spain) Trimble. She grew up in Kimball and graduated from Kimball High School in 2000. After graduation, she moved to St. Cloud where she has lived since. Shellie worked for many years at WACOSA, being contracted for different cleaning jobs. She loved to travel, making 11 trips to Hollywood and was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, attending several Vikings training camps. She strived to exhibit and maintain her independence throughout her life, but she never let anything come before her family. Shellie had a big heart, loved her family fiercely and always made it a priority to get together and spend time with those she loved the most. She loved all types of music and movies, was a very social person and loved every one of the family’s pets over the years.

Survivors include her parents, Gary and Peggy Trimble of Walker; sisters, Stefinie Storms of St. Cloud and Stacie Corrigan of Sartell; nieces and nephews, Zach and Katelyn Storms and Claire, Jenna and Shane Corrigan; uncle, Tony Trimble; and aunts, Nancy (Erich) Ramp, Heidi Clemence and Patti Spain. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Pat Spain, and Gary and Margaret Trimble; and uncle, Mark Trimble.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the REM living community, WACOSA, and to all family and friends that have supported Shellie throughout her life. They would also like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital for the compassionate care that was given to Shellie in her final days.