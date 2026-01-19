May 24, 1939 - January 15, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Shelby E. Heitzman, age 86, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Shelby was born on May 24, 1939 in Holdingford to Walter and Ethel (Small) Reinke. She married Victor “Vic” Heitzman on January 23, 1954 in Sauk Centre. She raised her family with Victor as well as working for Electrolux for many years. Shelby was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She enjoyed baking, sewing, family time, caring for her plants and flowers, trips to T.J. Max, shopping on QVC and telling jokes.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Heitzman, Linda (Terry) Barrett, Dean (Shari) Heitzman, Todd (Sue) Heitzman all of St. Cloud, Debra (Pat) Kruchten of St. Augusta; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Sharon; daughter-in-law, Virginia; special friend Mandy; and many nieces and nephews.

Shelby is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vic in 2015; son’s, Dale, Scott; brothers, Donald (Verda), Marvin (Judy); son-in-law, Billy; daughter-in-law, Sue; and grandson, Bryan.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor, Good Shephard and the St. Cloud Hospital for all the care given to Shelby over the last months.