March 11, 1943 – November 30, 2025

Sheila Ann Willardsen, 82, of Sartell, MN, passed away at home on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Funeral and livestream will be held on December 20th, 2025, at 11:00am at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:30am at the church. Lunch and refreshments will be served following the service. www.danielfuneralhome.com

Born March 11, 1943, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to Arthur and Inez Stoltenow, Sheila built a life defined by faith, family, continual learning, quiet strength, and a love of travel and books.

Sheila grew up in Oakes, ND with her parents and sister, Barb. She treasured her close bond with her sister that lasted throughout their lives. She especially enjoyed the many holidays with the extended family and various vacations they spent together, creating many dear memories.

Sheila graduated from Oakes High School in 1961. She continued her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, from 1961–1965, earning a BA degree in Education. Her curiosity and appreciation for learning shaped how she connected with family and friends throughout her life.

On June 18, 1966, Sheila married Ronald Willardsen. For 59 years she shared her life with Ron, building a home filled with faith, encouragement, laughter, and steadfast love. Together they raised three children who remember her as their greatest supporter and who made their house a true home.

Originally, the young couple made their home in Napoleon, North Dakota, where they quickly formed life-long friendships through work, community, and church. They later moved to Sartell, MN in 2008 where they were also blessed with many new friendships and memories.

As a dedicated educator in the Napoleon School District for more than forty years, Sheila brought patience, wisdom, and kindness into the classroom and into the lives of generations of students. Colleagues and families knew her as a friend as well as a teacher, someone who quietly modeled integrity and compassion.

Her faith was the foundation of her life, and she was an active member of her church. She found strength and fellowship in Bible study and in the friendships that grew from her church community, always eager to share what she had learned and to support others in their spiritual journeys.

Sheila loved to read and was rarely without a book in hand, finding comfort and curiosity in stories and ideas. One simple line that became a family refrain —“We’ll love you forever”—captures the enduring affection she inspired and the deep, reciprocal love that defined her relationships. Her gentle humor, steady presence, and generous spirit made family gatherings warm and memorable, and her legacy of care and faith will continue to guide those who loved her.

Sheila also delighted in her nine grandchildren, taking pride in each of their accomplishments and finding joy in the small, everyday moments of family life.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Willardsen, of Sartell, MN, their three children: Darin (Katy) Willardsen, of St. Joseph, MN, Denise (Michael) Parks, of Gig Harbor, WA, and Heather (Nicholas) Argenziano, of Otsego, MN, nine grandchildren: Haley (18), Bryce (16), and Mason (14) – Darin; Eliana (21) and Isaac (18) – Denise; and Isabella (15), Elijah (13), Alex (11), and Tommy (9) – Heather. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Larry Lundberg; niece, Jenny Hillstrom and family; and nephew, Erik Lundberg and family.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Inez Stoltenow, and sister, Barbara Lundberg.

Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.