April 10, 1945 – December 20, 2025

Sheila A. Hughes-Tembrock, 80, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, entered the gates of paradise at her home on Saturday, December 20, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, at 11:00am. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, from 4:00-7:00pm as well as one hour prior to Mass at the church. Parish prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 4:00pm.

Sheila, Gaelic for Cecilia, was born in St. Cloud on April 10, 1945, and conceived 9 months prior to birth, to Fred and Valeria (Spaniol) Hughes. Her deepest gratitude and love to her mother and whose love was priceless and to her father who was her rock. Her deepest gratitude for life and heritage and most especially having received a profound faith in God and the sanctity of human life. She thanked the living God for their gift of life to her and cultivating in her a profound reverence for Gods life and Gods life in her, she plead the same for every other living soul. She was born into a faith that sustained her throughout her life in St. Peter’s parish, beginning at age 3. After she graduated from Cathedral High School, she spent two years at the College of Saint Benedict until she decided she was philosophically better at taking care of people. She had first met Jesus in a joy-filled, albeit innocent, irreverent sudden connection to her Friend at her beloved YCM convention in the summer of 1968. It took years for her to be pulled out of the grip of the Devil through the loving intercession of the Blessed Mother of God. She was an Obilate for the Abbey of St. Benedict; in St. Peter’s Choir; a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary 55448; Legion of Mary Auxillary; and Pro-Life Carnations. She was going in Christ Jesus a hope for the human soul and deep desire to share it and praise to God a fierce opposition against abortion, which stems from her reverence for the sanctity of life and the precious babies and was deeply grieved when it was desecrated. It hurt so terribly that she cried and believed it was truly a diabolical state of being. As the Pope Frances Quotes “every unborn baby has the face of the Lord”.

Sheila thanks God and her parents for giving life to her priceless disabled brother, Brian, who was the most beautiful man she had ever know. He taught us all so much and was a joy to our lives, which spurred on a lifetime of dedication to the unborn.

In the fall of 1989, she came back to the College of St. Benedict and St. Cloud University to pursue a dream. With a philosophy minor equivalency intact, she moved towards a degree in recreational therapy in practical application of the gift of Jesus; love and joy to hurting children. Unfulfilled expectations notwithstanding, she continued to stay in hot pursuit of the truth enshrined in law and from within the heart of man. Reared in her family’s personal witness at her core, was the divine call for human dignity from which she was thus embroiled for a lifetime. From the agony and outrage within her as she saw its desecration except for the mere of Christ Jesus from His tree, out of the deep can be heard the cry of “Raqqa”, in despair and dissolution. She fought for the God-given dignity of every hurting and/or otherwise disenfranchised soul in sight, especially those of pre-born babies under threat.

She had a smile that could light a fire. It was rooted from within her irrepressible joy in sharing the love Jesus with everyone she meets. Her volunteer pursuits were many and varied throughout her life. When she saw a need, she would fulfill it if she could and would do so often without a horn and without reserve. She worked with elderly veterans, poor/disabled children and adults in various capacities in the likes of Camp Friendship in Hoboken, New Jersey and within the St. Cloud community for many years. She spent many late summer days in the mid-80s in privileged service at the wonderfully warm Jean Donovan House in South St. Cloud, cooking and cleaning for those of us in need. Years later, she found herself washing dishes at the weekly Salvation Army, until she fell and hurt her back in the kitchen of the center. She spent over 30 years involved with the Diocesan Central Minnesota Koinonia retreat program of Eden Vally and Bell Prairie, Minnesota. She participated nationally and internationally in the Charismatic Renewal, including the Glory of God and Holy Angels group.

To try her hand at decorating, for several months, she made an effort to improve the ambience at the St. Augustine’s Medjugorje mass for peace to keep her graceful beauty in our eyes and in our hearts. She spent time through several Christmas’ decorating the otherwise, bare, the late December community meal held at the St. Mary’s Cathedral cafeteria. Reams of lights and ornament donations from every corner and even a real tree would grace the otherwise bare corners of the hall, showing the Christmas beauty through the dinner hour until the close of the evening. At which point all would be up for grabs. Lights, balls and bustles, even the tree would be given away into the arms of grateful recipients with an accompanying Merry Christmas to each guest. Nothing would be left, the hall would be bare, but spirits would be lifted with spars of life, love, and joy to stick in the hearts of needy souls.

She was blessed with many wonderful friends, in particular that of intimate confidence, that of Mr. Harry Hoffman, who taught her the unconditional love of a true Christian. Her deep faith had brought her, at one point, to a short-lived attempt in a consecrated religious life. She spent years in joyous Christian celibacy and expected in deep union with Jesus. Her expectations were to remain so until the Lord swept her off her feet and into the arms of James Tembrock, a total consummate unconditional love. In his profound compassion, his singular gentleness of spirit, his brilliant mind and riotous, albeit sweet, capacity to laugh with you, a yet again new set of horizons came into her life, at age 68. Formerly a monk of ten years at St. John’s Abbey, his monastic temperament tried to stay intact as his own horizons were broadened. Jim understood the doctrine of human life and spirit headed into depth of devotion in lifelong service to all humankind. She praised God for his breathtaking commitment under his God and father. Sheila was grateful for his deep and brilliant mind and kind heart towards her and others beyond her own capacity to say. She praised God for him and the love he gives to everyone. Jim is the kindest and sweetest tempered human being she knew. She was deeply grateful for him and expressed at times that she did not deserve him and is deeply sorry for brutalizing his tender soul, she asks for forgiveness in Jesus’ name, will all love. She expressed he had proven himself to be a complete gentleman, minus a mistake or two, following after Sheila’s own father, who taught her how to be loved in her femininity. Jim’s undergraduate degree in Philosophy sent him on an unparalleled course among his family. He has got so many guts to do so much to positively impact others. 10 years as a monk in silent preparation to the priesthood and for the international human life center. She praised God for this beautiful organization which is famous throughout the world for its capacity to reach a broad range of devotion for the babies and the message that they are eternal.

His marvelously magnanimous, almost overwhelming spirit of generosity, his total commitment to his and beloved Donna, was what drew Sheila to this man. Rarely had she seen such a courageously forbearing Christ-like figure prone to zoom past her privileged past. It once was said of him “in the power of the Spirit”, this is whom God wants to represent me. The couple made one in the Holy Sacrament of Matrimony on Friday, December 13, 2013, in what was the most beautiful wedding ever seen. Ensconced in red and white brocade, symbolic of purity and the precious blood of Jesus, draped in myriads of red roses in her Blessed Mother’s love. The Abbey Oblate director was to have stated that these people really know how to pray.

Sheila was preceded in death her parents, Fred and Valeria Hughes; brothers, Brian and Keith (Julie) Hughes; and great-nephew, Peter Cashman.

She is survived by her husband, James Tembrock; siblings, Kevin (Joanne) Hughes, Mary (Tom) Mathews, and other relatives.

Memorials are preferred as they will be donated to the St. Cloud Crisis Pregnancy Center.