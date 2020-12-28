Shed Damaged in Fire Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire near Freeport Friday night.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 24000 block of County Road 17 in Krain Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they arrived to find a 30x60 foot shed, owned by Leo and Bernadine Ettle of Freeport, on fire.

Authorities say it's believe the fire was ignited by or near the wood furnace inside the shed.

No one was hurt however the shed, a 1980's John Deere Tractor and miscellaneous tools were damaged in the blaze.