Shed, Contents Destroyed in Meeker County Fire
COSMOS (WJON News) -- A shed and its contents have been destroyed in a fire in Meeker County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Cedar Mills Township near Cosmos.
First responders found a steel 20 X 40 shed partially engulfed in fire.
It is believed the fire started in a utility room where a furnace and water heater were located.
No one was hurt.
