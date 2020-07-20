Shed Catches Fire in Rural Stearns County

PAYNESVILLE -- Severe weather is believed to have caused a shed to catch fire over the weekend in rural Stearns County.

Stearns County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a building fire 23621 273rd Avenue in Zion Township, near Paynesville, on Saturday just after 3:00 a.m.

The property owner, Jody Thelen, said she awoke to a bright light outside the home. When she looked out the window, she noticed the shed was on fire.

St. Martin Fire and Rescue responded to put out the fire. The shed sustained moderate damage. No one was injured.

Authorities say adverse weather is believed to have caused the fire.