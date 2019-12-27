Shawn M. Winkels, 29, St. Cloud, formerly of Cold Spring

July 25, 1990 – December 22, 2019

Services celebrating the life of Shawn M. Winkels, age 29 of St. Cloud, formerly of Cold Spring, will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 4 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. Shawn died unexpectedly at his home on December 22. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Friday, January 3 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany and again after 12:00 Noon, Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Shawn was born July 25, 1990 in St. Cloud to Jeff and Kimberly (Cigelske) Winkels. He grew up in Farming and graduated from Albany High School. He lived in Cold Spring and Albany before moving to St. Cloud. He worked as a finisher for Maselter Cabinets for several years and recently was taking time off to enjoy life. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kim Winkels, Richmond; his sisters, Deanna Winkels, St. Cloud, and Courtney (Doug) Shimmins, Albany. He is also survived by his grandmother, Linda Cigelske, Avon and nieces and nephews, Grayson Winkels, Penny Winkels and Griffin Shimmins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents George and Arlene Winkels, and Delroy Cigelske.