June 17, 1954 - May 18, 2023

Sharon Marie Tomczik, 68, St. Cloud, MN passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 peacefully surrounded by her two sisters.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 am at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN with a luncheon to follow. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10 am to 11 am at the church.

Sharon was born June 17, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN to Richard and Doreen (Sura) Tomczik. Her favorite pastimes were embroidering, knitting, crafting, ceramics, reading, and watching TV and movies. Sharon loved spending time with her beloved fur baby, Pebbles. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Sharon was always a giver beyond her means.

Sharon began her nursing career at the Anoka Technical College. She worked as an LPN at St. Raphael’s and later at the VA Medical Center. Sharon retired from the VA Medical Center after serving her patients for 27 years. She then acquired her dream job working for the St. Cloud District as a paraprofessional and a nursing assistant.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Doreen, her two sisters Sue (Kevin) Rangeloff, Shannon, niece Megan, nephew Peter, many loving family members and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred.

