Sharon L. Stone, 64, Cold Spring

February 14, 1960 - July 26, 2024

A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Sharon L. Stone who died Friday at her home peacefully due to health complications. The inurnment will be a private service at the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

The visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sharon was born in St. Cloud, MN to David and Patricia (Erickson) Roske. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital, loved baking, her cat, and puzzles. Sharon was one of five sisters and loved spending time together. Her three brothers were also very special to her. She loved growing up on Knaus Lake and spending time with family there.

She is survived by her children, Sam (Carinn) Ormson, Megan (Derek) McChesney, Garrett Stone, Tyler (Megan) Stone; grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Briella, Bryce, Dominic, Eleanor, Lucille; siblings, Tom (Sue) Roske, Terry (Tom) Terhaar, Toni Monnens, Tim Roske, Joe (Gretchen) Roske, Cathy (Rob) Backes; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Roske.