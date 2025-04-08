Shadow is quiet and keeps to herself in her kennel at the Tri-County Humane Society in St. Cloud.

But once she's outside... she's a whole different pupster.

This year-old doggo loves her walks. She does her business quickly and begins her exploration of the world, sniffing out her surroundings.

"She’s still learning to keep her paws on the ground, but with a tasty snack as encouragement, she’s easily redirected," say TCHS staffers.

She doesn't look like a 70-pound dog, but she is.

attachment-Shadow2--TCHS Tri-County Humane Society loading...

According to staffers, "She greets with a gentle enthusiasm that makes her all the more endearing."

A STRAY LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME

Shadow came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Before that, she was a stray, so not a lot of her past is known.

But from what they know so far, staffers say "we're still getting to know her — but what a joy it's been so far!"

Shadow is a large mixed breed female who is spayed and ready for adoption.

READY TO MEET SHADOW?

If you want to schedule a meet-and-greet, she's currenly living in Kennel Room 1. You can stop by the Tri-County Humane Society Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 pm OR on Saturday or Sunday, Noon to 5 pm.

Better yet, call ahead and schedule a meeting by calling 320-252-0896.

You can also put an adoption hold on Shadow. That reserves Shadow for 24 hours. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee.

The Tri-County Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.



