Severe Weather Possible Friday Night

UNDATED -- Storms are expected to develop over the eastern Dakotas Friday afternoon, with a line of strong to severe moving across central Minnesota through Friday night.

In the meantime, more pleasant air will reside over the area Wednesday and Thursday, but the heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances return for Friday and Saturday.

There will be a threat for severe weather Friday night and again late Saturday afternoon into the evening.

While we don't want to see any storm damage we could use some rain. The National Weather Service says here in St. Cloud we're about 1 1/4 inches below normal for rainfall since June 1st.