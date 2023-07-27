Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 9:00 pm

CHANHASSEN (WJON News) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Benton, Stearns, and Sherburne counties until 9:00 pm tonight.

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards, along with locally heavy rain. The greatest risk for severe storms is from Central Minnesota to Northwest Wisconsin.

