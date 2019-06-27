Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 1:00 p.m.

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our listening area Thursday. It is in effect until 1:00 p.m. and it includes pretty much all of central and southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service

Thunderstorms are expected to move west to east across much of the area today, mainly this morning through early afternoon. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

In addition, some storms may produce heavy rain which could lead to isolated flooding.