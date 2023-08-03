Serious Injury in Two Vehicle Crash in St. Michael
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in St. Michael.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 241.
A vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jontelle Westberry of St. Michael was going east and another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Leo Furcht of St. Michael was going west when they collided.
Westberry was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Furcht was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State Troopers say Furcht may have had alcohol in his system during the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids