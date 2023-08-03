Serious Injury in Two Vehicle Crash in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash in St. Michael.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 241.

A vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jontelle Westberry of St. Michael was going east and another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Leo Furcht of St. Michael was going west when they collided.

Westberry was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Furcht was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State Troopers say Furcht may have had alcohol in his system during the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES