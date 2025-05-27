Serious Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 25 in Rockford.

One vehicle was going north on the highway while the other vehicle was going south. They collided when one of them made a left turn at the intersection.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 79-year-old Joyce Rolstad of Buffalo, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was seriously hurt in the crash.

