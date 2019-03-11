Serious Injuries in Head On Collision Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Four people were hurt, at least two seriously, in a head-on collision. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Litchfield in Meeker County.

A car driven by a 17-year-old was going east while a van driven by 85-year-old Donna Hedtke of Grove City was going west when they hit head-on. The name and the condition of the 17-year-old have not been released, but they were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

A passenger in the car, 14-year-old Kole Lindemann of Willmar, was brought to Litchfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hedtke and her passenger, 88-year-old Clifford Hedtke of Grove City, were both taken the HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.