Serious Injuries In Four Vehicle Crash in Wright County

COKATO (WJON News) -- Several people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened yesterday (Sunday) just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 southwest and 30th Street Southwest in Cokato Township.

A 17-year-old boy from Cokato had serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Forty-year-old Erin Holker of Dassel also had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. A passenger in her vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

In the third vehicle was 92-year-old Lowell Peterson of Blaine and his passenger, 70-year-old Susan Peterson of Blaine, both suffered injuries that required them to be taken to the hospital.

The driver of the fourth vehicle was 35-year-old Jacob Aho of Cokato, who was not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Allina Ambulance, Cokato Ambulance, Cokato Fire Department, Howard Lake Fire Department, Howard Lake Ambulance, and Life Link Air Ambulance.

