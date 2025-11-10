UNDATED (WJON News) -- Members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee will be making several stops in Central Minnesota this week.

Committee Chair Senator Sandy Pappas and members of the committee will travel to 12 communities on Wednesday and Thursday to learn about proposed projects requesting state matching funds.

On Wednesday morning, they'll stop in St. Augusta to learn about water system improvements, and they'll go to Little Falls to visit the Veterans Cemetery. Thursday's stops include St. Joseph for the Northland Business Center Phase II, and St. Cloud for the 5th Avenue redevelopment plan, and the nonprofit 180 Degrees.

This 2026 State Legislative Session is scheduled to be a bonding bill year.