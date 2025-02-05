Senate Education Committee Sounds Alarm on Trump Cuts

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- President Trump is sending shockwaves through the state capitol and Minnesota schools just by the thought that he could dismantle the federal Department of Education.

If that department is eliminated, it would mean less federal funding for Minnesota schools, and that could mean painful cuts for the districts

"Kids need in the classroom the same teacher year after year. We must be able to maintain and retain teachers and staff to ensure we have stability in the classrooms to ensure we have stability for our students."

Senator Mary Kunesh of New Brighton says federal funding covers ten percent of the state education budget or about a billion dollars. If that funding is cut, schools will be hurt.

"Schools have already spent money and they're expecting reimbursement for that. That is money they're already out of pocket for. If they turn it off, all of a sudden they're not getting reimbursed."

Kunesh says Democrats are calling on state Republicans to join them and try to persuade Washington that this is a bad idea.