CLEARWATER -- A semi-driver died in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-94 just south of Clearwater.

Fifty-three-year-old Ronald Biggerstaff of Antigo, Wisconsin was hauling a pickup when the semi left the road and rolled into the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

He was not wearing a seatbelt.