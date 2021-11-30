Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Roundabout

WATERTOWN -- A semi-driver died when the truck he was driving rolled in a roundabout.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 7 in Watertown in Carver County.

The 62-year-old man from Maiden Rock, Wisconsin was driving east on Highway 7 at County Road 10 when he went through the roundabout and rolled over.

The driver's name has not been released yet.

