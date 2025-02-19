Semi Driver Killed in Crash on Interstate 94
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A truck driver was killed in a crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sixty-year-old David Elders of Joliet, Illinois was driving west when his semi left the road, went into the ditch, and landed on its side. Elders was killed in the crash.
His passenger 61-year-old Kim Elders suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported to a hospital by emergency responders.
