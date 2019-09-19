Semi Driver Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash Near Avon

AVON -- A semi driver was hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Avon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Interstate 94.

Two vehicles were stopped in the left lane due to a previous vehicle fire when the semi rear-ended them.

Semi driver 77-year-old Leroy Larson of Alexandria was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two drivers, 49-year-old Karen Kramer of Osakis and 46-year-old Della Ludwig of Albany, were not hurt.