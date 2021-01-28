Semi Driver Hurt in Rollover In Todd County

STAPLES -- A semi driver was hurt in a rollover in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on eastbound Highway 10 between Staples and Motley at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Ying Lee of St. Paul was driving the big rig when it went onto the right shoulder, he corrected to the left causing it to jackknife and roll onto its side in the median.

Lee was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

