WILLMAR -- A Semi driver died in a rollover in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 12 east of Willmar.

Sixty-five-year-old Gary Vergin of Willmar was hauling live turkeys traveling west when he lost control of the big rig on the snow and ice-covered road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.