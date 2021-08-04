See Over 100 Performers for Free at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together is coming up in just a few weeks. We've all been hearing a lot about the awesome Grandstand shows, and all of the food that will be around the fairgrounds with new foods and new vendors too.

Now, there has been talk about a possible mask mandate for indoors and also capacity limits at the fair. At least the buildings at the fair.

But, here is something fun- there are about 900 shows that are totally FREE all over the fairgrounds. The 900 shows will be from around 100 different performers. Some are national acts and some are from artists around the area. But either way, it's great to be able to walk along with your whatever on a stick and possibly and adult beverage and take in an impromtu show as you wander around the fairgrounds.

SOME of the shows that you can take in include

The list of performers is huge. They will be performing all around the fairgrounds. One of the most popular stages is the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage.

Some of the other stages include the Cosgrove Stage, Family Fair stage, Ramberg Music cafe, International Bazaar, Schell's Stage @ Shilling Amphitheater, and the North Woods Stage. Each with their own schedule of performers. The entire schedule is on the Minnesota State Fair's website.

Again, all of these shows are available for free with your fair admission. Right now, through the 25th of August you can get discounted tickets to the fair. Buy in advance and save some cash. By buying your tickets in advance, you will save about $3 on an adult admission cost.

