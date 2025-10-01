Minnesota Fans Prepare For An Unforgettable K-pop Concert Experience
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Your concert experience will be twice as nice when this popular K-pop group comes to Minnesota. The girl group TWICE will take the stage at Grand Casino Arena on April 12th next year as part of their "This Is For" world tour. The tour kicks off in January, and they will perform on a round 360-degree stage so fans can experience the show from every angle.
Do they have any new music out, and what songs will they perform?
TWICE recently released their 4th full-length album, "This Is For," which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and also recorded a song for the soundtrack of the hit Netflix movie K-Pop Demon Hunters. The set list will include an all-new production and their career-spanning hits like "More & More," "FANCY," "The Feels," and STRATEGY." The nine-member girl group TWICE formed in 2015 and has become a global force in pop music. Tickets go on sale at 3:00 p.m. on October 9th on Ticket Master.
