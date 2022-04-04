See Inside The For Sale Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids [GALLERY]

Long known to hunters and fishermen heading north for a weekend trip to the cabin, Central Minnesota's only gentleman's club- Sugar Daddy's- has been sitting vacant on Highway 10 for over a year.

With its iconic sign and it's eye-catching advertisements ("Congratulations Graduates- Now Hiring"), it is hard to miss the pole-barn like structure in Sauk Rapids. Recently, a for sale sign has been posted as the property searches for a new owner.

Mike Gerdes of Frontier Real Estate Group is here to take us on a virtual tour of the property. Come on in, you know you've always been curious what it looks like in there!

The building features 6,184 square feet and is situated on three acres of land. The asking price for this iconic piece of Central Minnesota history is $850,000.

It is listed through ReMax Results agent Kevin Goettl (651) 500-4720.

According to the MLS listing: This is a class S steel construction building with metal roof and siding. It has 13' sidewalls with 10' and 12' ceilings. There is gas force air and central air, 600 amp. electric service with two 200 amp sub panels, three bathrooms, a 50 gallon gas water heater with 2 water softeners and private well & septic. The building is equipped with a central vacuum and speaker system. This retail space was previously operated as a gentleman's club. Vinyl fence and digital signage also on property. Hwy. #10 handles approximately 31,000 vehicles per day.

See Inside Sugar Daddy's In Sauk Rapids

