Second Man Involved in Red Carpet Stabbing Sentenced to 40 Years

ST. CLOUD -- A second man involved in a fatal stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub has been sentenced.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Johnson has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Johnson gets credit for already serving more than a year in the county jail. He is one of three men accused in the December 2019 stabbing.

A Stearns County Judge found Johnson guilty of 2nd degree murder back in March

Johnson's brother, Lawrence Johnson was sentenced to 34 years and seven months back in March, in the murder of Unity McGill.

The case against a third man, Bryant Stephenson, is still ongoing.

The men are accused of getting into a fight with another man on the dance floor with McGill getting caught up in the fray.

Records show bouncers removed the three defendants from the bar, but surveillance video shows them re-entering a short time later. The three men are then seen finding McGill on the dance floor and attacking him.

McGill died from multiple stab wounds.